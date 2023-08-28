Tell Me Something Good
Contests
ShareIt!
Meet the Team
Contact Us

Mandatory evacuation order issued for Suwannee County

Hurricane Evacuation Route
Hurricane Evacuation Route(MGN)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 3:14 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LIVE OAK, Fla. (WCTV) - The Suwannee County Sheriff’s Office along with the Division of Emergency Management has declared a mandatory evacuation order.

The order goes into effect Tuesday, August 28 at 12 p.m.

Those impacted by the mandatory evacuation order are those living in mobile homes, travel trailers, and structurally compromised housing within the entire county. It also impacts those living in low-lying and flood-prone areas.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and Twitter.

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DMA Cone
LIVE BLOG: Tracking Tropical Storm Idalia
florida state of emergency
State of Emergency issued in Florida ahead of Tropical Storm Idalia
A large law enforcement presence investigates a shooting at Acasa Ocala Apartments in...
Four people shot at Tallahassee apartment complex
GENERIC — Tallahassee Police Department logo and crime scene tape
Tallahassee Police investigate shooting at Eagle Peak Apartments
GENERIC — Tallahassee Police Department logo and crime scene tape
Man hospitalized after Holton St. shooting

Latest News

WRDW
Leon County declares State of Emergency; Shelters opening Tuesday
Sandbag locations
Local sandbag locations open ahead of Idalia
In this Monday, Aug. 28, 2023, 9:41 am ET satellite image provided by the National Oceanic and...
Big Bend counties announce shelter openings ahead of Idalia
Hurricane Evacuation Route
Mandatory evacuation order issued for Taylor County