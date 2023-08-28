Tell Me Something Good
Mandatory evacuation order issued for Taylor County

By Staci Inez
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 12:59 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
PERRY, Fla. (WCTV) -Taylor County officials have issued a mandatory evacuation order for all coastal residents ahead of tropical storm Idalia.

Officials have also issued a mandatory evacuation order for all residents living in mobile homes, travel trailers, and sub-standard housing for the entire county.

Residents impacted by this mandatory evacuation order are being asked to shelter outside of the county. Storm shelters will not be open during the storm. County officials have told WCTV that a shelter will open once the storm passes and residents are able to return to the county.

Anyone who elects to stay regardless of the evacuation order needs to be aware that once winds from the storm reach 45 mph, first responders will not be able to respond to you until the storm passes.

