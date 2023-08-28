Sign up for your county’s emergency alerts here
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - As Tropical Storm Idalia heads toward Florida, we encourage you to sign up for emergency alerts and monitor public guidance in your area. Below is information to sign up for emergency alerts or monitor county guidances:
Florida counties:
- Leon County: https://www.leonready.com/
- Wakulla County: https://member.everbridge.net/index/892807736724738#/signup
- Jefferson County: https://www.everbridge.com/
- Madison County: https://public.coderedweb.com/CNE/BF5D505E7D7F
- Taylor County: https://member.everbridge.net/index/453003085614562
- Lafayette County: https://member.everbridge.net/index/453003085613696#/signup
- Suwannee County: https://member.everbridge.net/index/892807736725570#/login
- Hamilton County: https://public.coderedweb.com/cne/en-US/1BEA3ACB15FB
- Gadsden County: https://www.gadsdencountyfl.gov/alert_detail.php
- Jefferson County: https://www.jcso-fl.org/alerts/
Georgia counties:
- Miller County: https://www.millercountyga.gov/ems.html
- Seminole County: https://seminole-ema.org/
- Decatur County: https://www.decaturcountyga.gov/departments-agencies/emergency-management-agency/
- Grady County: https://gradycountyga.gov/public-safety/emergency-management-agency/
- Thomas County: https://thomascounty911.onthealert.com/Terms/Index/?ReturnUrl=%2f
- Brooks County: https://brookscoda.com/AlertCenter.aspx
- Lowndes County: http://www.lowndescounty.com/148/CodeRED
- Echols County: https://echolscountyga.com/
- Lanier County: https://laniercountyboc.com/wp/lanier-county-ema/
- Clinch County: https://www.facebook.com/clinchcoema/
