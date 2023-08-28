Sign up for your county’s emergency alerts here

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - As Tropical Storm Idalia heads toward Florida, we encourage you to sign up for emergency alerts and monitor public guidance in your area. Below is information to sign up for emergency alerts or monitor county guidances:

Florida counties:

Georgia counties:

