Sign up for your county's emergency alerts here

Idalia is forecast to become a hurricane, and is expected to be the first hurricane to make landfall in the U.S.(KWTX)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 4:41 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - As Tropical Storm Idalia heads toward Florida, we encourage you to sign up for emergency alerts and monitor public guidance in your area. Below is information to sign up for emergency alerts or monitor county guidances:

Florida counties:

Georgia counties:

