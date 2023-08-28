Tell Me Something Good
Contests
ShareIt!
Meet the Team
Contact Us

Steinhatchee residents prepare for Hurricane Idalia

Local marinas pull boats out of the water ahead of Hurricane Idalia
Local marinas pull boats out of the water ahead of Hurricane Idalia(WCTV)
By Savannah Kelley
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 5:50 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Steinhatchee is no stranger to major flooding.

As residents prepare for Tropical Storm Idalia, several people WCTV spoke with Monday brought up Hurricane Hermine, which hit in 2016.

Chase Norwood, a charter captain at Sea Hag Marina, said they weren’t ready for Hermine. He remembers the water coming up to waist-level inside the marina.

“We had boats floating across the street and stuff because we weren’t expecting it,” he said. “We just weren’t worried and weren’t prepared for that. So now we’re gonna take this one as if it can be just as bad as Hermine and be ready for the worst.”

Staff at Sea Hag Marina were busy taking boats out of the water and packing up products from their shop to move to higher ground.

It was a similar story at Steinhatchee River Inn and Marina. Staff there said many people came by to bring their boats in ahead of the storm.

WCTV spoke with one couple who went out on the water Monday morning, taking one last fishing trip before heading back to South Georgia. They were in Steinhatchee for vacation but decided to cut their trip short to avoid getting caught in the storm.

“When it’s bad weather, we all need to go, when a storm’s coming.” Sherry Johns said. “We hate to leave and hate to cut our vacation, but we want to be safe.”

WCTV also spoke with Richard and Ashley McDavid, who own McDavid’s Cafe in Steinhatchee. Richard said they’re watching the forecast carefully.

“This area is subject to flooding,” Richard said. “That’s our biggest fear. For a lot of residents, they can’t get out of their houses once it floods.”

The McDavid’s said the last time this area had major flooding, many people couldn’t use their kitchens and had no place to eat. They told WCTV they’re prepared to open their doors and serve food to people in need if it comes to that.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and Twitter.

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Latest Idalia Advisory
LIVE BLOG: Tracking Tropical Storm Idalia
florida state of emergency
State of Emergency issued in Florida ahead of Tropical Storm Idalia
A large law enforcement presence investigates a shooting at Acasa Ocala Apartments in...
Four people shot at Tallahassee apartment complex
GENERIC — Tallahassee Police Department logo and crime scene tape
Tallahassee Police investigate shooting at Eagle Peak Apartments
GENERIC — Tallahassee Police Department logo and crime scene tape
Man hospitalized after Holton St. shooting

Latest News

How to keep your pets safe in a hurricane
Idalia is heading toward the Gulf Coast.
Florida braces for Tropical Storm Idalia
Idalia is forecast to become a hurricane, and is expected to be the first hurricane to make...
Sign up for your county’s emergency alerts here
In this Monday, Aug. 28, 2023, 9:41 am ET satellite image provided by the National Oceanic and...
Big Bend counties announce shelter openings ahead of Idalia