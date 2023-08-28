Steinhatchee residents prepare for Hurricane Idalia

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Steinhatchee is no stranger to major flooding.

As residents prepare for Tropical Storm Idalia, several people WCTV spoke with Monday brought up Hurricane Hermine, which hit in 2016.

Chase Norwood, a charter captain at Sea Hag Marina, said they weren’t ready for Hermine. He remembers the water coming up to waist-level inside the marina.

“We had boats floating across the street and stuff because we weren’t expecting it,” he said. “We just weren’t worried and weren’t prepared for that. So now we’re gonna take this one as if it can be just as bad as Hermine and be ready for the worst.”

Staff at Sea Hag Marina were busy taking boats out of the water and packing up products from their shop to move to higher ground.

It was a similar story at Steinhatchee River Inn and Marina. Staff there said many people came by to bring their boats in ahead of the storm.

WCTV spoke with one couple who went out on the water Monday morning, taking one last fishing trip before heading back to South Georgia. They were in Steinhatchee for vacation but decided to cut their trip short to avoid getting caught in the storm.

“When it’s bad weather, we all need to go, when a storm’s coming.” Sherry Johns said. “We hate to leave and hate to cut our vacation, but we want to be safe.”

WCTV also spoke with Richard and Ashley McDavid, who own McDavid’s Cafe in Steinhatchee. Richard said they’re watching the forecast carefully.

“This area is subject to flooding,” Richard said. “That’s our biggest fear. For a lot of residents, they can’t get out of their houses once it floods.”

The McDavid’s said the last time this area had major flooding, many people couldn’t use their kitchens and had no place to eat. They told WCTV they’re prepared to open their doors and serve food to people in need if it comes to that.

