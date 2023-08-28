Tracking Idalia and timing out the impacts

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - All eyes are on Idalia and the impacts on our weather.

Currently, Idalia is a hurricane with winds of 75 mph. Still several hundred miles away from us, so now is the time to prepare.

This evening the rain and storms are not associated with Idalia. Just daytime showers and storms ahead of a weak frontal boundary. Will moisture around, there will be a small chance for showers or storms overnight.

Tomorrow will start off dry with some sunshine, but scattered storms develop in the afternoon. High in the low 90s. By Tuesday evening our Gulf waters will start to feel impacts from Idalia. Based on the latest data, the topical storm-force winds move in and will be around through the midday hours on Wednesday. Eastern spots have the best chance for the high-end hurricane winds.

There is still SOME uncertainty regarding the forecast cone. Some of our high-resolution models are trending westward, meanwhile, our in-house and European models continue to stay consistent with our southeast counties.

The way we have been communicating this, if you are under a warning of any kind of tropical storm or hurricane, we want you to treat this seriously.

There will be some really heavy rainfall and potential flooding on the east side of Idalia. There will also be a tornado risk on the east side of the storm.

Storm surge will be another risk for our eastern coastal counties with onshore flow.

Power outages can be expected with Idalia.

By the way, clouds, showers and storms will keep temperatures in the mid-80s. Warmer and drier for the weekend.

