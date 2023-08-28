What’s Brewing - 15th Annual Tallahassee Film Festival

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The 15 Annual Tallahassee Film Festival will feature nearly 70 different film shows with scores and special guests.

The event is Saturday, September 2 and Sunday, September 3 at noon.

The festival will take place across multiple venues in downtown Tallahassee and in the Railroad Square Arts District between FAMU and FSU.

Passes can be purchased in advance online or in person.

For more information visit the event website.

