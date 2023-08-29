ALL coastal Taylor County residents must evacuate, storm shelter CLOSED

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Taylor County authorities announced a mandatory evacuation for all coastal residents, saying storm surges from Hurricane Idalia are projected to not be survivable.

”There is great potential for death and catastrophic devastation,” officials wrote online.

Additionally, authorities said there will no longer be a storm shelter in Taylor County. Officials are closing the Taylor County Elementary School shelter and advising residents to seek shelter at Leon County shelters instead.

Buses that were originally scheduled to take residents of coastal areas to the Taylor County shelter will now transport residents to Leon County shelters in Tallahassee.

“All warnings should be taken extremely seriously. Storm surge on the coastal regions are projected as non-survivable. ALL coastal residents are mandated to evacuate, regardless of the structure,” officials said.

Taylor County residents who live in a mobile home, camper trailer or “any form of substandard housing” are mandated to evacuate, regardless of their location in the county.

These warnings are important to follow for your safety.

“You are encouraged to evacuate in a northwestern direction,” officials wrote.

