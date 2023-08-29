Tell Me Something Good
Contests
ShareIt!
Meet the Team
Contact Us

ALL coastal Taylor County residents must evacuate, storm shelter CLOSED

The Taylor County shelter is CLOSED, and residents should seek shelter in Leon County instead
By Chasity Maynard
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 11:23 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Taylor County authorities announced a mandatory evacuation for all coastal residents, saying storm surges from Hurricane Idalia are projected to not be survivable.

”There is great potential for death and catastrophic devastation,” officials wrote online.

Additionally, authorities said there will no longer be a storm shelter in Taylor County. Officials are closing the Taylor County Elementary School shelter and advising residents to seek shelter at Leon County shelters instead.

Buses that were originally scheduled to take residents of coastal areas to the Taylor County shelter will now transport residents to Leon County shelters in Tallahassee.

“All warnings should be taken extremely seriously. Storm surge on the coastal regions are projected as non-survivable. ALL coastal residents are mandated to evacuate, regardless of the structure,” officials said.

Taylor County residents who live in a mobile home, camper trailer or “any form of substandard housing” are mandated to evacuate, regardless of their location in the county.

These warnings are important to follow for your safety.

“You are encouraged to evacuate in a northwestern direction,” officials wrote.

HURRICANE SAFETY
LIVE NEWSCAST AND UPDATES
LIVE BLOG: Tracking Hurricane Idalia
Big Bend shelters list
Sign up for your county’s emergency alerts here
How to keep your pets safe in a hurricane
Sandbag locations

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and Twitter.

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 5am advisory from the National Hurricane Center for Hurricane Idalia
LIVE BLOG: Tracking Hurricane Idalia
WRDW
Leon County declares State of Emergency; Shelters opening Tuesday
Idalia is forecast to become a hurricane, and is expected to be the first hurricane to make...
Sign up for your county’s emergency alerts here
florida state of emergency
State of Emergency issued in Florida ahead of Tropical Storm Idalia
Hurricane Evacuation Route
Mandatory evacuation order issued for Taylor County

Latest News

florida state of emergency
State of Emergency issued in Florida ahead of Tropical Storm Idalia
WCTV livestream
Watch live: News, weather and sports
Sandbag locations
Local sandbag locations open ahead of Idalia
Tallahassee Police Department Headquarters on June 8, 2023.
Woman dies after Friday shooting, police say she was not ‘intended target’
In this Monday, Aug. 28, 2023, 9:41 am ET satellite image provided by the National Oceanic and...
Big Bend counties announce shelter openings ahead of Idalia