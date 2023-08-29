Tell Me Something Good
Contests
ShareIt!
Meet the Team
Contact Us

Alligator found ‘patiently waiting’ for Dollar General to open

Deputy Tony Palmisano captured a photo of the animal, saying it looked like it was “patiently...
Deputy Tony Palmisano captured a photo of the animal, saying it looked like it was “patiently waiting for the Dollar General to open this morning.”(Plaquemines Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 4:23 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PLAQUEMINES PARISH, La. (Gray News) – Employees at a Dollar General in Louisiana were surprised to find an alligator at the store’s front door on Tuesday morning.

In a Facebook post, the Plaquemines Parish Sheriff’s Office said they were contacted about the alligator before the store opened in the morning.

Deputy Tony Palmisano captured a photo of the animal, saying it looked like it was “patiently waiting for the Dollar General to open this morning.”

It’s unclear where the animal was moved.

Plaquemines Parish is located south of New Orleans, where alligators are abundant.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Updated Track Idalia
LIVE BLOG: Tracking Hurricane Idalia
Idalia is forecast to become a hurricane, and is expected to be the first hurricane to make...
Sign up for your county’s emergency alerts here
WRDW
Leon County declares State of Emergency; Shelters opening Tuesday
florida state of emergency
State of Emergency issued in Florida ahead of Tropical Storm Idalia
Hurricane Evacuation Route
Mandatory evacuation order issued for Taylor County

Latest News

This photo, provided by MTA New York City Transit, shows water from a water main break...
127-year-old water main gives way under NYC’s Times Square, flooding streets, subway station
Atlanta Braves right fielder Ronald Acuna Jr., bottom center, ends up on the turf as field...
Fans who made contact with Braves star Ronald Acuña Jr. charged with trespassing, disturbing peace
FILE - President Joe Biden stands with Costa Rican President Rodrigo Chaves during the Summit...
Biden discussing immigration and trade with Costa Rican President Chaves at the White House
SWGA school closures, Hurricane Idalia
SWGA schools announce closures, delays ahead of Idalia
Law enforcement respond to the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill campus in Chapel...
University of North Carolina graduate student left building right after killing advisor, police say