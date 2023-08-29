Tell Me Something Good
Crash near Sam’s Club causes traffic jam

Crash
Crash(MGN)
By Raghad Hamad
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 7:24 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A multiple-vehicle car crash near Sam’s Club on Capital Circle Southeast caused a two-hour traffic delay for drivers as they prepare for Hurricane Idalia.

The Tallahassee Police Department says the crash happened around 5:23 p.m. Tuesday afternoon. Officers shut down the southbound lanes as they worked to clear the scene.

According to TPD, one person was transported to the hospital for precautionary reasons.

The southbound lanes were reopened around 7 p.m.

