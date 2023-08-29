Tell Me Something Good
Florida Counties that issued evacuations

Hurricane Evacuation Route
Hurricane Evacuation Route(MGN)
By Raghad Hamad
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 4:06 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Below are some of Florida Counties that issued voluntary and mandatory evaluations due to Hurricane Idalia.

Franklin County - announced a voluntary evacuation for residents in the county but a mandatory evacuation was issued for residents living on all barrier islands, in low-lying areas, in mobile homes and in RV parks.

Hamilton County - announced a voluntary evacuation urging residents who live in campers, mobile homes and substandard housing to seek shelter.

Jefferson County - announced a mandatory evacuation for residents living in substandard housing, mobile homes, RV or campers and coastal and low-lying flood-prone areas.

Leon County - announced a mandatory evacuation for residents living in mobile and manufactured homes. Shelter information can be found at www.LeonCountyFL.gov/ei or by calling (850) 606-3700.

Lafayette County - announced a mandatory evacuation for residents of mobile homes, travel trailers and structurally compromised housing. Lafayette High School Cafeteria will be opening at 6 p.m. Tuesday as a storm shelter.

Taylor County - announced a mandatory evacuation for all coastal residents. There are no storm shelters available and officials are advising residents to seek shelter in Leon County.

Suwannee County - announced a mandatory evacuation for residents living in mobile homes, travel trailers and structurally compressed housing.

