Tell Me Something Good
Contests
ShareIt!
Meet the Team
Contact Us

Florida High boys golf team helps community ahead of Idalia

The Florida High boys golf team helped their community ahead of Idalia.
The Florida High boys golf team helped their community ahead of Idalia.(Alison Posey/WCTV)
By Alison Posey
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 8:45 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - As Idalia approaches Florida, neighbors helping neighbors is how many count on preparing. The Florida High boys golf team took it upon themselves to help out their community prepare, if you needed it, they were happy to lend a hand.

“Beau Sawicki is one of the kids on our golf team,” said head coach John Stinchfield. “He texted me last night, and said, ‘hey, may I have practice off, because I’d like to help my neighbors clean up.’”

What started as an ask from Sawicki, became a team activity, as on Monday, the Florida High boys golf team helped their neighbors prepare for Idalia.

“I know a lot of the older people in the community, and I know they need help with putting up stuff and preparing for the hurricane,” said Sawicki.

“Wanting to give back to others so they can share and help their friends and neighbors tells me a lot about their character and who they are as people,” added Stinchfield.

For a few hours Monday, give back is what they did, putting up furniture, making sure things are put away from the storm.

“It’s more about the community than us as a team,” said Sawicki. “We thought it’d be a nice thing to do!”

A nice thing for a community they belong to too. The team said if you need help after the storm, they’ll be more than ready to help then too.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and Twitter.

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Latest Idalia Advisory
LIVE BLOG: Tracking Tropical Storm Idalia
florida state of emergency
State of Emergency issued in Florida ahead of Tropical Storm Idalia
WRDW
Leon County declares State of Emergency; Shelters opening Tuesday
A large law enforcement presence investigates a shooting at Acasa Ocala Apartments in...
Four people shot at Tallahassee apartment complex
GENERIC — Tallahassee Police Department logo and crime scene tape
Tallahassee Police investigate shooting at Eagle Peak Apartments

Latest News

TCC defeats Thomasville
Game of the Week: Yellow Jackets swarm the Bulldogs to tie the all-time series
ffn wctv football friday night
Football Friday Night’s Play of the Week: Vote for your favorite play!
wctv football friday night logo on a rain background
Football Friday Night: August 25th show replay and scores
‘Rallying with the Bulldogs’: Morning Pep Rally kicks off at Thomasville High School
‘Rallying with the Bulldogs’: Morning Pep Rally kicks off at Thomasville High School