Florida High boys golf team helps community ahead of Idalia

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - As Idalia approaches Florida, neighbors helping neighbors is how many count on preparing. The Florida High boys golf team took it upon themselves to help out their community prepare, if you needed it, they were happy to lend a hand.

“Beau Sawicki is one of the kids on our golf team,” said head coach John Stinchfield. “He texted me last night, and said, ‘hey, may I have practice off, because I’d like to help my neighbors clean up.’”

What started as an ask from Sawicki, became a team activity, as on Monday, the Florida High boys golf team helped their neighbors prepare for Idalia.

“I know a lot of the older people in the community, and I know they need help with putting up stuff and preparing for the hurricane,” said Sawicki.

“Wanting to give back to others so they can share and help their friends and neighbors tells me a lot about their character and who they are as people,” added Stinchfield.

For a few hours Monday, give back is what they did, putting up furniture, making sure things are put away from the storm.

“It’s more about the community than us as a team,” said Sawicki. “We thought it’d be a nice thing to do!”

A nice thing for a community they belong to too. The team said if you need help after the storm, they’ll be more than ready to help then too.

