Franklin County issues county-wide voluntary evacuation

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Franklin County authorities have issued a voluntary evacuation to all in the county as Hurricane Idalia approaches.

The voluntary evacuation began at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday and is in addition to a mandatory evacuation for residents living on all barrier islands, in low-lying areas, in mobile homes and in RV parks.

“The Mandatory Evacuation of all Barrier Islands, Low Lying Areas, Mobile Homes, and RV Parks is still in effect. All evacuations apply to residents and non-residents alike,” Franklin County Sheriff A.J. “Tony” Smith said in a message on Facebook.

He urged those in the area to heed warnings from authorities.

“Don’t Wait. Evacuate,” he wrote.

He warned those dependent on electricity for medical equipment and those who feel unsafe to leave during the storm and return after.

“Please keep in mind when making plans to evacuate or to shelter in place, when the winds hit a sustained 45 mph bridges will close until it is deemed safe to travel,” Smith wrote.

Additionally, those at Alligator Point and St. George Island have only one access route in and out, the sheriff wrote. If the route is impassible, emergency responders will not be able to access individuals in those areas, he warned.

“If this route is compromised or closed, EMS or Responders will not be able to assist you. If you have life-threatening medical conditions, please make arrangements now,” he wrote.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and Twitter.

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.