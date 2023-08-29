Tell Me Something Good
Franklin County issues madatory evacuation order

The evacuation order goes into effect at 6 a.m. Tuesday
(KPLC)
By Chasity Maynard
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 9:55 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Franklin County issued a mandatory evacuation order to many residents Monday, ahead of Tropical Storm Idalia’s landfall.

Residents living on all barrier islands, in low-lying areas, in mobile homes and in RV parks are ordered to evacuate. The county also advised that more evacuations may come Tuesday morning as the storm continues to approach and developments arrive.

The order goes into effect Tuesday at 6 a.m.

“If you feel unsafe then do not shelter at home, leave until the storm has passed and then return,” county officials said in a statement. “Please make sure your preparations have been made to secure your home.”

Residents are also advised that Franklin County Schools will be closed Tuesday and Wednesday, and county government offices will be closed Wednesday.

Franklin County officials also said that sandbag locations are now closed.

