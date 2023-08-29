Gadsden county opens hurricane shelters, transportation available
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Shelters in Gadsden County will be opening today and transportation will be provided to them via Big Ben Transit.
- West Gadsden Middle School, 200 Providence Road, Quincy, FL 32351
- East Gadsden High School, 27001 Blue Star Highway, Havana, FL 32333 (special needs shelter)
Officials ask that those seeking shelter only bring essential items such as medication, oxygen tanks, sleeping bags, blanket, any special dietary foods or snack, toiletries, etc.
All pets are required to be in a cage or pet carrier. No appliances will be allowed in the shelters.
Transportation to the shelters will take place from 3 pm until 6 pm Tuesday night at the following locations:
HAVANA
- Havana Public Library
- Harvey’s Supermarket
Midway
- Midway City Hall
Quincy
- Piggly Wiggly
- Rose’s & Citi Trends Parking Lot
- CRMC Gadsden Campus (Hospital)
Greensboro
- Sawdust Park
- Greensboro Elementary School
Gretna
- Gretna City Hall
- Mt Pleasant Post Office
Chattahoochee
- Chattahoochee Elementary School
To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and Twitter.
Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.
Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.
Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.