Gadsden county opens hurricane shelters, transportation available

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Shelters in Gadsden County will be opening today and transportation will be provided to them via Big Ben Transit.

West Gadsden Middle School, 200 Providence Road, Quincy, FL 32351 East Gadsden High School, 27001 Blue Star Highway, Havana, FL 32333 (special needs shelter)

Officials ask that those seeking shelter only bring essential items such as medication, oxygen tanks, sleeping bags, blanket, any special dietary foods or snack, toiletries, etc.

All pets are required to be in a cage or pet carrier. No appliances will be allowed in the shelters.

Transportation to the shelters will take place from 3 pm until 6 pm Tuesday night at the following locations:

HAVANA

Havana Public Library

Harvey’s Supermarket

Midway

Midway City Hall

Quincy

Piggly Wiggly

Rose’s & Citi Trends Parking Lot

CRMC Gadsden Campus (Hospital)

Greensboro

Sawdust Park

Greensboro Elementary School

Gretna

Gretna City Hall

Mt Pleasant Post Office

Chattahoochee

Chattahoochee Elementary School

