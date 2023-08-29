Tell Me Something Good
Gadsden county opens hurricane shelters, transportation available

By WCTV Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 3:12 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Shelters in Gadsden County will be opening today and transportation will be provided to them via Big Ben Transit.

  1. West Gadsden Middle School, 200 Providence Road, Quincy, FL 32351
  2. East Gadsden High School, 27001 Blue Star Highway, Havana, FL 32333 (special needs shelter)

Officials ask that those seeking shelter only bring essential items such as medication, oxygen tanks, sleeping bags, blanket, any special dietary foods or snack, toiletries, etc.

All pets are required to be in a cage or pet carrier. No appliances will be allowed in the shelters.

Transportation to the shelters will take place from 3 pm until 6 pm Tuesday night at the following locations:

HAVANA

  • Havana Public Library
  • Harvey’s Supermarket

Midway

  • Midway City Hall

Quincy

  • Piggly Wiggly
  • Rose’s & Citi Trends Parking Lot
  • CRMC Gadsden Campus (Hospital)

Greensboro

  • Sawdust Park
  • Greensboro Elementary School

Gretna

  • Gretna City Hall
  • Mt Pleasant Post Office

Chattahoochee

  • Chattahoochee Elementary School

