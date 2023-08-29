Game of the Week Preview: Gadsden County and Rickards will meet for another anticipated Soul Bowl showdown

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The annual Soul Bowl between Gadsden County and Rickards is set to kick off on Friday at Jean Cox Stadium.

Last season Gadsden County upset the Raiders 35-24 but now Rickards is coming into this one hoping to regain bragging rights.

The Raiders are coming into this week two match up after dodging a game against Crestview. They won 24-23.

Being able to pull out a close win in the final four seconds is something head coach Quinten Lewis thinks is a great step in the right direction.

“Just keep finishing,” said coach Lewis. “Keep working. Just keep doing what we need to do. Keep grinding. Play with that grit like attitude so we can find a way to finish this game and so as long as there is time on the clock. We have an opportunity and a chance.”

Now the Jaguars are struggling with some mental hurdles. In their season opener against Lowndes, they blew a 17 point lead that resulted in a 30-17 loss.

Not being able to produce and finish in the second half is something that head coach Russell Ellington. is not proud of and knows his team will need to clean up come Friday night.

“Just working on finishing,” said coach Ellington. “In the scrimmage and then last week, we had really really good first halves, sent a lot of people unnoticed and then come out the second half and go flat. So just getting in shape and making sure our mental focus is there.”

This is the WCTV Game of the Week.

