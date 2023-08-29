Hurricane Idalia will make landfall late Wednesday morning

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Idalia has strengthened into a hurricane. Hurricane Idalia is still forecast to make landfall in the Big Bend of Florida as a major hurricane. The timing looks to be pushed back just a bit later Wednesday morning. Impacts from Idalia will arrive Tuesday night.

