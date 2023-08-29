Hurricane Prep: Legal tips to know ahead of the storm

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - As Hurricane Idalia brews in the Gulf on its way to Florida, families and residents are diligently boarding up their homes, heeding evacuation warnings and buying supplies.

But many may forget to prepare themselves in a different way for the storm. Legal experts advise taking certain steps ahead of potential natural disasters to help minimize the damage and expedite the rebuilding process after.

Legal Services of North Florida (LSNF), a legal nonprofit in the region, shared it’s Three P’s of disaster preparedness ahead of Hurricane Idalia’s landfall in the Sunshine State.

“It only takes one hurricane to change your life, your home and your community,” the advocacy group wrote in an advisory.

Paper

It is necessary to identify and gather important documents ahead of a disaster, in case you need to evacuate. The advocacy agency has tips for which documents should be at the top of he list.

“Think about what you would need if you lost your home—different forms of identification, like your driver’s license or state-issued ID, immigration/visa documents, birth certificates, marriage license, Social Security card, or even your passport,” the group advises.

Just like residents in the areas, many government agencies may be affected by natural disasters and have limited resources after the storm, meaning access to court records of other important documents may not be available. Keep these documents on hands in case you need them.

Additionally, child custody orders, protection orders and insurance policies are vital records.

“These items may be lost if your home is damaged, or you may be delayed in returning to your home if you evacuated while first responders clear other damage,” LSNF warns.

Property

If you have property, experts say you ned to protect it.

For homeowners, keep proof of your ownership on hand, LSNF advises. This proof of ownership is essential to acquiring aid from groups like FEMA and being able to control your property after the storm.

“ Without proof that you own your home, you are limited in what you can do with the property even if you live there. Without proof of ownership, you may not be able to sell your house, insure it, finance it, repair it, rent it, or reduce the taxes on it,” LSNF said. “You may not be able to receive disaster financial assistance to repair damages caused by a storm.”

It is important to get these materials together ahead of a storm.

“Gather any legal documents on the home you have and talk with an attorney to determine the steps necessary to establish or prove ownership of your home,” the group said.

Consider how to best store your paperwork as well, the group said.

“Consider a fire and waterproof box that can be easily reached and removed for quick exit if you evacuate. You may want to keep extra paper copies in another location,” LSNF advises. “If you have access to a computer, you may also wish to store a backup of additional copies on its hard drive or in the cloud.”

Pictures

Take pictures of your home, inside and out, before the storm.

“Whether you rent or own your home, having photos of your property and house is critical before disaster hits,” LSNF said.

Additional structures, such as garages or sheds, should also be documented. Don’t forget to take photos of the inside of these buildings as well. And if possible, apply a time stamp to these images.

“After the storm has passed and it is safe to return to the property, take pictures of the damage both inside and outside,” the advocacy group advises. “If you apply for disaster assistance because there is damage to your home, the photographs will help to prove that the damage was caused by the weather.”

It can also be beneficial to list out your items, especially your valuables, quantify their costs, and share those lists with your insurance provider.

“It’s impossible to know the impact of a disaster before the disaster strikes, so planning when a storm isn’t in sight makes you and your family safer when one comes,” LSNF said. “Disasters are already difficult enough; take care of things now so you can feel secure later.”

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and Twitter.

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.