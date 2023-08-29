Jefferson County issued a mandatory evacuation

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Division of Emergency Management has issued a mandatory evacuation order.

Those impacted by the mandatory evacuation order are those living in mobile homes, travel trailers, and structurally compromised housing within the entire county. It also impacts those living in low-lying and flood-prone areas.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and Twitter.

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.