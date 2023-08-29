Tell Me Something Good
Jefferson County issued a mandatory evacuation

Hurricane Evacuation Route
Hurricane Evacuation Route(MGN)
By Raghad Hamad
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 4:19 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Division of Emergency Management has issued a mandatory evacuation order.

Those impacted by the mandatory evacuation order are those living in mobile homes, travel trailers, and structurally compromised housing within the entire county. It also impacts those living in low-lying and flood-prone areas.

