Tell Me Something Good
Contests
ShareIt!
Meet the Team
Contact Us

Leon County issues mandatory evacuation for mobile and manufactured homes

The region is under a Hurricane Warning
By Chasity Maynard
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 1:40 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Leon County authorities issued a mandatory evacuation for some residents Tuesday.

The evacuation applies to residents of mobile and manufactured homes and is effective immediately. It is due to the likelihood of hurricane-force winds from Hurricane Idalia.

“The mandatory evacuation is effective immediately for all Leon County residents until the storm passes, at which residents should shelter in place until winds subside,” the county said.

Shelter information can be found here, at www.LeonCountyFL.gov/ei or by calling (850) 606-3700.

HURRICANE SAFETY
LIVE NEWSCAST AND UPDATES
LIVE BLOG: Tracking Hurricane Idalia
Big Bend shelters list
Sign up for your county’s emergency alerts here
How to keep your pets safe in a hurricane

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and Twitter.

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hurricane Idalia 11am Tuesday advisory
LIVE BLOG: Tracking Hurricane Idalia
WRDW
Leon County declares State of Emergency; Shelters opening Tuesday
Idalia is forecast to become a hurricane, and is expected to be the first hurricane to make...
Sign up for your county’s emergency alerts here
florida state of emergency
State of Emergency issued in Florida ahead of Tropical Storm Idalia
Hurricane Evacuation Route
Mandatory evacuation order issued for Taylor County

Latest News

Hurricane Evacuation Route
ALL coastal Taylor County residents must evacuate, storm shelter CLOSED
Hurricane Evacuation Route
Mandatory evacuation order issued for Taylor County
WRDW
Leon County declares State of Emergency; Shelters opening Tuesday
How to keep your pets safe in a hurricane