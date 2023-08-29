Leon County issues mandatory evacuation for mobile and manufactured homes

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Leon County authorities issued a mandatory evacuation for some residents Tuesday.

The evacuation applies to residents of mobile and manufactured homes and is effective immediately. It is due to the likelihood of hurricane-force winds from Hurricane Idalia.

“The mandatory evacuation is effective immediately for all Leon County residents until the storm passes, at which residents should shelter in place until winds subside,” the county said.

Shelter information can be found here, at www.LeonCountyFL.gov/ei or by calling (850) 606-3700.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and Twitter.

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.