Mandatory evacuation order issued for Lafayette County

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Many residents in Lafayette County have been ordered to evacuate by Tuesday evening.

Officials issued a mandatory evacuation order Monday night ahead of Tropical Storm Idalia’s impending landfall.

The order applies to residents living in mobile homes, travel trailers, and structurally compromised housing for the entire count. It also applies to those living in low-lying and flood-prone areas or structures that have previously flooded during heavy rains.

The order goes into effect Tuesday at 6 p.m.

The Lafayette Board of County Commissioners advised that Lafayette High School Cafeteria will be opening at 6 p.m. Tuesday as a storm shelter. The address is 160 NE Hornet Ln, Mayo, FL 32066. County officials said the shelter will be pet-friendly.

Residents are also advised that Lafayette County Schools will close Tuesday through Friday in anticipation of the storm. County Offices will also close at noon Tuesday and remain closed all day Wednesday.

