President Biden Approves Florida Emergency Declaration

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - President Joe Biden has directed federal disaster assistance to Florida, as Idalia churns toward the state’s Gulf Coast.

The President’s order, issued Monday morning, authorizes FEMA to immediately begin coordinating disaster relief efforts in 33 counties. Big Bend counties included in this order are Calhoun, Franklin, Gadsden, Hamilton, Jefferson, Lafayette, Leon, Liberty, Madison, Suwannee, Taylor and Wakulla.

FEMA will mobilize and provide resources and equipment to assist state and local governments’ responses to Idalia.

Earlier Monday morning, Governor Ron DeSantis extended Florida’s State of Emergency to an additional 13 counties, bringing the total number of affected counties to 46.

The federal emergency declaration covers nearly all of Florida’s Gulf Coast from Bay County in the Panhandle to Lee County, which was devastated by Hurricane Ian just last year.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and Twitter.

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.