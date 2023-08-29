SWGA schools announce closures, delays ahead of Idalia

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Ahead of possible impacts from Hurricane Idalia, some Southwest Georgia schools are announcing closures and delays.

CLOSURES

Atkinson County

Schools will be closed Wednesday and Thursday. Resume Friday with early dismissal.

Baker County

Schools will be closed Wednesday.

Baconton Community Charter

Will be closed Wednesday.

Ben Hill County

Schools will be closed Wednesday. Plan to resume normal school operations on Thursday, August 31.

Berrien County

Schools will be closed Wednesday.

Brooks County

Schools will be closed Wednesday.

Calhoun County

Schools will be closed Wednesday.

Clay County

Schools will be closed Wednesday.

Clinch County

Schools will be closed Wednesday. Expect to return to school on Thursday, August 31.

Coffee County

Schools will be closed Wednesday. Will continue to meet regularly to determine when it is safe to reopen schools.

Colquitt County

Schools will be closed Wednesday. Extra-curricular and athletic activities are also canceled for Wednesday. Resume on Thursday, August 31.

Community Christian Academy (Adel)

Will be closed Wednesday.

Cook County

Schools will be closed Wednesday.

Early County

Will be closed Wednesday.

Echols County

Schools will be closed Wednesday. Plan to resume Thursday.

Grady County

Schools will be closed Wednesday.

Irwin County

Schools will be closed Wednesday.

Lowndes County

Schools will be closed Wednesday.

Mitchell County

Schools will be closed Wednesday.

Pelham City

Schools will be closed Wednesday.

Randolph County

Schools will be closed Wednesday.

Scintilla Charter Academy

Will be closed Wednesday.

Seminole County

Schools will be closed.

Southwest Georgia Academy

Will be closed Wednesday.

Spring Creek Charter Academy

Will be closed Wednesday.

Sumter County

Schools will be closed Wednesday.

Terrell County

Will be closed on Wednesday. Plan to resume Thursday.

Thomasville City

Schools will be closed Wednesday. All extracurricular events will be cancelled.

Thomas County

Schools will be closed Wednesday. All extracurricular events will be cancelled.

Tift Area Academy

Will be closed Wednesday.

Tift County

School will be closed Wednesday.

Turner County

Schools will be closed Wednesday.

Open Bible Christian School (Valdosta)

Will be closed Wednesday.

Valdosta City

Schools will be closed Wednesday.

Valwood School

Will be closed Wednesday.

Westwood Schools

Will be closed on Wednesday.

Worth County

Will be closed on Wednesday.

COLLEGE/UNIVERSITIES

Abraham Baldwin Agriculture College (ABAC)

All ABAC campuses will stop operation at 5.pm. today and Wednesday. Will resume Thursday unless otherwise notified.

Southern Regional Technical College (SRTC)

All SRTC campuses will stop operation at 5.pm. today and Wednesday.

University of Georgia (Tifton Campus)

Will be closed on Wednesday.

Valdosta State University (VSU)

VSU will be closed starting at 8 a.m. on Wednesday, August 30 and will remain closed until midnight.

Wiregrass Georgia Technical College (WGTC)

All WGTC campuses will be closed on Wednesday. Plans are to reopen as normal on Thursday, August 31, evaluating conditions and will make any possible closure announcements at 5 p.m. on Wednesday.

