Tallahassee man heading to prison for deadly hit-and-run

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Tallahassee man convicted of a deadly hit and run will spend the next 10 years in prison for it, according to Leon County court records.

Ryan Smith-Mosley was sentenced Monday for a January 2020 hit and run that killed 26-year-old Jeremiah Bruce.

Bruce was struck while walking along Highway 27 near Northmont Drive. Surveillance video from a nearby business showed the driver getting out of his car afterward and then yelling an expletive, before getting back in the car and speeding away.

Smith-Mosley was found guilty of leaving the scene of a deadly crash and tampering with evidence at his trial last month.

Court records show Smith-Mosley was sentenced to 10 years in prison followed by five years on probation.

