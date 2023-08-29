Taylor County providing transportation to storm shelter Tuesday afternoon

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Taylor County officials announced Monday they will provide transportation in coastal areas to the Taylor County Elementary School storm shelter.

A district school bus will depart from five locations across the region throughout the afternoon at the times listed below. Officials advised residents to not be late, as only one bus is scheduled to leave from each location. A mandatory evacuation was issued in the area.

“Be aware that there is only one scheduled departure from each location so do not be late,” officials said in a statement. “Only items needed for sheltering will be permitted on the bus to include clothing, toiletries, crated pets and supplies.”

Departure locations and times:

2 p.m.: J.R.’s Aucilla River Store at 23485 US-98, Lamont, FL 32336

2 p.m.: Steinhatchee School at 1209 1st Ave SE, Steinhatchee, FL 32359

2:30 p.m.: Econfina on the Gulf store at 4515 Econfina River Road, Lamont, FL 32336

2:45 p.m.: Keaton Beach Boat Ramp near 20131 Beach Rd, Perry, FL 32348

3:15 p.m.: Spring Warrior Fish Camp at 14079 Spring Warrior Rd, Perry, FL 33348

