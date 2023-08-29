Taylor County resident survives Hurricane Ian, braces for impact from Idalia

TAYLOR COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - Residents in Taylor County are bracing for impact from Tropical Storm Idalia, which is expected to become a hurricane.

Emergency management officials issued a mandatory evacuation order for Taylor County, and residents were seen filling up sandbags Monday afternoon ahead of the storm. One of those residents included Karen Ebbert, who was forced out of her Fort Myers home in 2022 because of Hurricane Ian.

“We lost everything,” said Ebbert. “Ian took our rental home and everything we loved and cherished for the past 60 years.”

Ebbert said she and her husband relocated to central Florida after Hurricane Ian, but were, then, hit by Hurricane Nicole.

Now, Ebbert said she is worried about Idalia sweeping through Taylor County. “This will be the third hurricane we got hit, traveling around Florida just trying to seek shelter,” said Ebbert.

Taylor County Sheriff Wayne Padgett urged residents to take the storm seriously. Sheriff Padgett said if you choose not to evacuate, do not go out during the storm, because it puts first responders at risk. “When the wind reaches 45 miles per hour, we will pull all our people back and we will not respond,” said Sheriff Padgett. “We’re going to need these people after the storm is over with to go take care of things, and we don’t want to lose them during the storm.”

The sheriff also said they will have an increased law enforcement presence while people are evacuating, to deter thieves. “People try to go in and find things, and they’re somewhere they shouldn’t be,” said Sheriff Padgett. “So, we’re going to have extra law enforcement to try and prevent this.”

Taylor County is opening an emergency shelter on Tuesday at 10 a.m. at the Taylor County Elementary School. It will be pet-friendly, but pets must be vaccinated and in a crate.

Re-entry passes are also available in multiple locations throughout the county. Officials said they are only necessary if roads are closed by law enforcement. To get a re-entry pass, you must have documentation proving your address.

The following locations will have re-entry passes for Taylor County residents:

Tri-County Electric in Steinhatchee on Highway 51

Perry Chamber of Commerce on Jefferson Street

Taylor County EOC on Highway 27

Taylor Coastal Water Office on Beach Road



