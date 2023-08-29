TLH airport, StarMetro busses to shut down Tuesday evening

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The City of Tallahassee announced that the airport and StarMetro bus service will shut down Tuesday evening as Hurricane Idalia churns in the Gulf.

Tallahassee International Airport will close Tuesday night at 11 p.m., and will remain closed all of Wednesday. The plan is to resume full operations Thursday morning, the city said.

StarMetro will suspend regular bus service at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, or if the windspeed reaches 35 miles per hour (whichever happens first). Busses will not be running Wednesday.

Dial-a-Ride service will stop at 8 p.m. Tuesday (or if winds reach 35mph).

The City is providing free shuttle service to Leon County Shelters from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Tuesday.

A 24/7 Customer Contact Center hotline is live “to support the community,” the City said. That number is 850-891-4968.

