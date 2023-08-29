Tracking Hurricane Idalia and the impacts expected early Wednesday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Hurricane Idalia continues to strengthen into your Tuesday afternoon. You can track ALL of the changes on our Idalia LIVE BLOG.

The bottom line impacts from Idalia will start to move in by early Wednesday morning. Finish up preparations SHOULD be done prior to sunset. Take that time to get some rest if you are not a fan of storms because much of Wednesday early morning will include tropical storm to hurricane conditions.

If you have a cell phone, you probably know you are under a tropical storm or hurricane warning. Here is a look at where the alerts are right now.

Tropical Alerts (WCTV)

If you are along the coast, there are storm surge warnings in place due to life-threatening storm surge.

Peak Storm Surge (WCTV)

Other impacts include heavy rainfall and flooding and isolated tornadoes on the east side of the storm.

Watch the attached video for a breakdown of these impacts and the timing.

Behind the hurricane, a few chances for showers and thunderstorms on Thursday and Friday afternoon. Highs in the low 90s, which is typical for this time of year. Low temperatures in the 70s.

Even better weather for your weekend, arguably some of the best weather we have seen in a while. Mostly sunny skies are expected with highs in the low 90s and morning lows in the upper 60s.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and Twitter.

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.