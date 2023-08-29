Tell Me Something Good
Uber offering free rides to Leon County hurricane shelters

Rides available as Hurricane Idalia approaches Florida’s Gulf coast
An Uber sign is displayed inside a car in Palatine, Ill., Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022.
An Uber sign is displayed inside a car in Palatine, Ill., Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022.((AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh))
By WCTV Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 2:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - UBER announced Tuesday it will be offering free round-trip rides to hurricane evacuation shelters in Leon County in advance of Hurricane Idalia’s landfall.

The rides - up to $35 each way - must be to a state-approved evacuation shelter.

Here are the step by step instructions Uber shared on how to redeem a free ride:

1.       Open your app

2.       Tap “Account” on the bottom right

3.       Tap Wallet

4.       Scroll down to “+ Add Promo Code”

5.       Enter code IDALIARELIEF

6.       Select any of the following Hernando, Hillsborough, Leon, Manatee, and Pinellas County, state-approved Florida evacuation shelters listed at floridadisaster.org/planprepare/shelters

Leon County is one of five counties statewide in which Uber is offering the free rides.

