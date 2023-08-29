Uber offering free rides to Leon County hurricane shelters

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - UBER announced Tuesday it will be offering free round-trip rides to hurricane evacuation shelters in Leon County in advance of Hurricane Idalia’s landfall.

The rides - up to $35 each way - must be to a state-approved evacuation shelter.

Here are the step by step instructions Uber shared on how to redeem a free ride:

1. Open your app

2. Tap “Account” on the bottom right

3. Tap Wallet

4. Scroll down to “+ Add Promo Code”

5. Enter code IDALIARELIEF

6. Select any of the following Hernando, Hillsborough, Leon, Manatee, and Pinellas County, state-approved Florida evacuation shelters listed at floridadisaster.org/planprepare/shelters

Leon County is one of five counties statewide in which Uber is offering the free rides.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and Twitter.

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.