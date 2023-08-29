Woman dies after Friday shooting, police say she was not ‘intended target’

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A woman has died after she was shot in the west side of the capital city last week, according to Tallahassee Police.

After being seriously injured Friday afternoon in a shooting at Leon Arms apartments in Tallahassee, TPD said in an update Tuesday that the woman has since died from those injuries. Police believe she was not the intended target of the gunfire, according to early findings. The department is investigating her death as a murder.

Hours after her fatal shooting, four other people were shot Friday night at about 11:30 about 4 miles north at an apartment complex on Ocala Road, according to TPD. All of those people were hospitalized for their injuries. There were also two shootings over the weekend.

The Tallahassee Police Department is currently conducting a shooting investigation that occurred at approximately 2:30 p.m. in the Leon Arms Apartments, located at 2502 Holton Street. pic.twitter.com/LABjR36Guc — Tallahassee Police (@TallyPD) August 25, 2023

The capital city has seen more deaths from gun violence this year than in all of 2022.

Last week, nine people were shot in total, and three of those victims have died, according to TPD. That makes 19 people fatally shot this year in the capital city, and there have been 73 shootings overall.

One of those who died last week was 18-year-old Dalterius Shorter. He was fatally shot in a double homicide outside a Tallahassee recreation center a week ago. Family members are planning his funeral for this weekend in Quincy.

