Franklin County collecting items to help the Eastern Big Bend

FCSO is organizing a relief effort to help Hurricane Idalia victims.
FCSO is organizing a relief effort to help Hurricane Idalia victims.(FCSO)
By Raghad Hamad
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 4:28 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is organizing a relief effort Thursday morning to help the neighboring counties that Hurricane Idalia has impacted.

The relief effort and all donations will go directly to helping Hurricane Idalia victims in Madison County, Dixie County, Taylor County and others, according to FCSO.

The FCSO will place trailers outside the locations below to collect donations:

  • Ace Hardware: 712 Ave A N, Carrabelle, FL 32322
  • Taylor’s Building Supply: 268 US-98, Eastpoint, FL 32328

Donators can drop off some of the items needed below:

  • Water
  • Batteries
  • Toiletries (Toiler Paper, Wipes, etc.)
  • Diapers for kids
  • Cleaning supplies
  • Pet food

FCSO will also be accepting monetary donations through the FCSO Charity Fund.

