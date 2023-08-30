Hit-and-run crash with injuries in Gadsden County

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A multiple-vehicle car crash on Blue Star Highway in Gadsden County caused road closure, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash happened around 9:40 p.m. Tuesday evening at 17890 Blue Star Highway. FHP said the crash involved two cars and a possible truck rollover.

FHP told WCTV that one of the cars took off and ran away while the other two vehicles were still on the scene.

According to FHP, the truck driver was stuck in the vehicle as of 10:40 p.m. with unknown injuries.

Westbound lanes are reopened. FHP advises travelers to use caution.

