Idalia is gone, the rain chances are not

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - It has been a busy few days in weather as Idalia approached the area. The good news, another “I” name is a thing of the past. Idalia left behind damage across the area and led to outages across the Big Bend and South Georgia as well.

I expect any lingering showers to diminish heading into the overnight. Lows into the low 70s.

Thursday is looking partly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon with highs in the low 90s. Similar story Friday.

Looking ahead to the weekend, a drier trend will try to set in with smaller rain chances and breaks of sun. Highs in the low 90s. Morning lows near 70 or in the upper 60s. The dry trend should extend into next week. Watch the video attached for the latest.

