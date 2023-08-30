Tell Me Something Good
Jackson County hotels at capacity with evacuees from Idalia

jaco hotels
jaco hotels(WJHG)
By Marisa Gjuraj
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 11:28 PM EDT
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Several areas in Florida are under mandatory evacuation orders and many people have already left their homes ahead of the storm.

Many evacuees are heading to, or are already in, Jackson County and many are flocking to hotels along I-10.

The Comfort Inn and Suites in Marianna said they got calls all day but have been sold out of rooms since Tuesday morning.

One hotel manager says many hotels in the area are sold out if not already.

We are told initially people from further south and starting Tuesday people from more west are coming in, specifically people from perry.

“We’ve been so busy the phones are off the ringer ever since yesterday people have been trying to come in and come in,” said Courtney Delgado, general manager at the Comfort Inn and Suites in Marianna.

Hotel staff say they are sending people to Chipley where they can hopefully find a place to stay.

