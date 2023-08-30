Leon County residents try to make the best of power outages

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The city of Tallahassee reported 902 outages Wednesday afternoon that affected a little more than 22-thousand customers.

The city said the storm left about 35 percent of its customers in the dark.

WCTV Eyewitness News spoke with residents in the Greens Apartment complex and they say they’ve been without power since Wednesday morning, but they’ve managed to stay in good spirits.

A tree fell down Wednesday morning on Old St Augustine Road, knocking power lines on the way down. this happened right across the street from the Greens Apartments

Crews began working to clear the tree from the road after power was shut off in the area, leaving this community with no electricity all day long.

The residents said they were prepared to make the best out of an unfortunate situation.

“It literally started with a boom. I heard something very loud. It was six o’clock. I lied there thinking you know what, that means I better make some coffee right now before the rest of the day starts,” Jenny Salles said, a resident at Greens Apartments. “I made my coffee, hung out, and dealt with flickering things that were going on and off. I said that’s to be expected then finally the lights went out.”

“I pretty much can’t do anything but that’s why the city tells you to prepare for stuff like this,” Jordan Smith said, a resident at Greens Apartments. “That’s why I went and bought me a grill and bbq, stuff like that.”

Crews told Eyewitness News they are working as fast as they can to not only get the power back on but to reopen Old St. Augustine road as well.

