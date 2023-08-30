Leon County shelter loses power, joins more than 100,000 North Floridians in the dark

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Nearly 500 people are seeking safety in the seven Leon County shelters as Hurricane Idalia moves through the Big Bend.

About an hour after the Category 3 hurricane hit land Wednesday morning, the lights at one of those shelters flicked off with the rest of the power. Individuals at Lincoln High School have become part of a group of more than 23,000 people in Tallahassee who are without electricity during the historic storm.

Officials said the shelter did have a generator on hand in case of a power outage, but it failed.

As of about 9 a.m., more than 100,000 utility customers in the Big Bend are in the dark, according to outage maps from local utility providers.

Those trackers show more than 16,000 customers without power in Suwannee County. Almost 12,000 are experiencing interruptions in Leon. And more than 10,000 are in the dark in Taylor County.

Officials in most of these areas have reported they are unable to repair power lines while dangerous storm gusts pulse through the region.

For now, residents must sit and wait.

Authorities warned residents of North Florida and South Georgia to brace for power outages ahead of Idalia’s arrival. Winds of that nature are dangerous, and while damage can be minimized, it is hard to avoid.

Many in the path of the storm lost power before it even made landfall.

WCTV is working to learn how other shelters in the region are fairing the storm.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

