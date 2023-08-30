Tell Me Something Good
Contests
ShareIt!
Meet the Team
Contact Us

Leon County shelter loses power, joins more than 100,000 North Floridians in the dark

The number of people affected by power interruptions has climbed rapidly in the Big Bend area
(MGN)
By Madison Glaser and Chasity Maynard
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 9:35 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Nearly 500 people are seeking safety in the seven Leon County shelters as Hurricane Idalia moves through the Big Bend.

About an hour after the Category 3 hurricane hit land Wednesday morning, the lights at one of those shelters flicked off with the rest of the power. Individuals at Lincoln High School have become part of a group of more than 23,000 people in Tallahassee who are without electricity during the historic storm.

Officials said the shelter did have a generator on hand in case of a power outage, but it failed.

As of about 9 a.m., more than 100,000 utility customers in the Big Bend are in the dark, according to outage maps from local utility providers.

Those trackers show more than 16,000 customers without power in Suwannee County. Almost 12,000 are experiencing interruptions in Leon. And more than 10,000 are in the dark in Taylor County.

Officials in most of these areas have reported they are unable to repair power lines while dangerous storm gusts pulse through the region.

For now, residents must sit and wait.

Authorities warned residents of North Florida and South Georgia to brace for power outages ahead of Idalia’s arrival. Winds of that nature are dangerous, and while damage can be minimized, it is hard to avoid.

Many in the path of the storm lost power before it even made landfall.

WCTV is working to learn how other shelters in the region are fairing the storm.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and Twitter.

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The National Hurricane Center has officially upgraded Idalia to a category 4 storm.
LIVE BLOG: Major Hurricane Idalia makes landfall in Florida
Hurricane Evacuation Route
Florida evacuations and shelters by county
Idalia is forecast to become a hurricane, and is expected to be the first hurricane to make...
Sign up for your county’s emergency alerts here
Meteorologist Rob Nucatola has the latest information on Hurricane Idalia.
Hurricane Idalia will make landfall late Wednesday morning
Breaking down the tropics and the latest in Idalia
Tracking Hurricane Idalia and the impacts expected early Wednesday

Latest News

WCTV is tracking power outages as the region braces for Hurricane Idalia.
Thousands without power across Big Bend, South Georgia; Track outages here
The National Hurricane Center has officially upgraded Idalia to a category 4 storm.
LIVE BLOG: Major Hurricane Idalia makes landfall in Florida
SWGA school closures, Hurricane Idalia
SWGA schools announce closures, delays ahead of Idalia
GENERIC — Thomasville Police Department logo and crime scene tape
Curfew starting in Thomas County and Thomasville Wednesday night