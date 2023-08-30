Tell Me Something Good
Contests
ShareIt!
Meet the Team
Contact Us

LIVE: Gov.DeSantis tours damage in Perry after Hurricane Idalia

(WCJB)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 3:21 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - You can watch the live stream on our Facebook here.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and Twitter.

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The National Hurricane Center has officially upgraded Idalia to a category 4 storm.
LIVE BLOG: Major Hurricane Idalia makes landfall in Florida
Hurricane Evacuation Route
Florida evacuations and shelters by county
ALL Taylor County residents must evacuate, storm shelter CLOSED.
ALL Taylor County residents must evacuate, storm shelter CLOSED
Breaking down the tropics and the latest in Idalia
Tracking Hurricane Idalia and the impacts expected early Wednesday
Idalia is forecast to become a hurricane, and is expected to be the first hurricane to make...
Sign up for your county’s emergency alerts here

Latest News

SWGA school closures, Hurricane Idalia
South Ga. schools continue closures, delays
GENERIC — Thomasville Police Department logo and crime scene tape
Curfew in Thomas County and Thomasville has been canceled
WCTV is tracking power outages as Hurricane Idalia hits Florida and Georgia.
Thousands without power across Big Bend, South Georgia; Track outages here
Storm damage from Hurricane Idalia
PHOTOS: Hurricane Idalia deals major blows to Big Bend