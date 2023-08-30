Lowndes County, Valdosta prepare resources for Hurricane Idalia’s impact

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Lowndes County and the city of Valdosta have released important resource information and tips ahead of Hurricane Idalia’s impact on Georgia on Wednesday.

A shelter for those in mobile homes or homes vulnerable to severe storms can shelter at Park Avenue Church in Valdosta beginning at 6 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 30. The shelter will close by 7 p.m. No items will be available for people coming to the shelter, as it is intended to just be a safe building through the storm, the county said in a statement. People coming to the shelter should park in parking lot B, which is on the corner of Park Avenue and Slater Street. The shelter entrance will be through the double doors facing Slater Street.

In the event of an emergency, downed power lines, or debris in a roadway, dial 911. You are asked not to call 911 for weather updates, or traffic information or to ask if the storm has passed.

The city of Valdosta has also given these tips and information about city services:

Contact the Stormwater Division at 229-259-3530 to report blocked storm drains or flooding issues within the city limits.

Secure outdoor items/furniture to prevent potential blockages

Clear loose and clogged rain gutters and downspouts.

No sanitation services on Wednesday

Bring recycling closed and pulled until further notice

Payments for the Valdosta Police Department will not be accepted from 6 a.m. (8/30) to Thursday (8/31) at 7 a.m.

Please stay off local roadways during storm conditions for your safety and to allow first responders and utility crews to work safely

Sandbags are currently not available.

For emergency alerts through the CodeRED system in Lowndes County, click here.

For the latest updates on the weather from WALB, click here.

Here is a list of other weather resources:

Below is a list of Albany radio stations that provide weather updates:

WALG 1590 AM broadcasts WALB news and weather

Hear our weather forecasts on the new RETRO - FM, 102.1

NASH FM 104.5 WKAK airs WALB’s meteorologist forecasts.

