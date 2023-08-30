Tell Me Something Good
Madison County sets Wednesday night curfew due to ‘extensive damage’

Catastrophic damage to parts of Florida
By Chasity Maynard
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 1:31 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is telling residents to stay home tonight.

Madison County Sheriff David Harper announced that a county-wide curfew will begin at 8 p.m. Wednesday and end at 8 a.m. Thursday. Officials said the curfew is to protect individuals in the area.

He added that the order “will remain in effect until further notice and evaluated daily for continued need.”

