Madison County sets Wednesday night curfew due to ‘extensive damage’

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is telling residents to stay home tonight.

Madison County Sheriff David Harper announced that a county-wide curfew will begin at 8 p.m. Wednesday and end at 8 a.m. Thursday. Officials said the curfew is to protect individuals in the area.

He added that the order “will remain in effect until further notice and evaluated daily for continued need.”

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and Twitter.

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.