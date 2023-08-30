Mixed views on evacuations among Taylor County residents, officials push for safety

TAYLOR COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - While officials called for a mandatory evacuation in Taylor County, some residents are planning to stay through the storm.

“With prayer and with communicating with my family, we just decided to hunker down and stay put,” said Taylor County resident Kelvin Ellis. “Being a local pastor, too, we’ve got a couple members who decided to stay - and they’re elderly - so just in case they need help, I need to stay local.”

Other residents we spoke to ahead of the storm said they don’t want to take any chances.

“I just don’t think we should stay around and see how it’s going to get,” said Arneashia Stephens. “We should just leave while we still have the chance.”

Emergency management officials issued a mandatory evacuation order, and had buses available Tuesday to take people to shelters in Leon County. Taylor County also set an 8 p.m. curfew on Tuesday evening for anyone choosing to stay through the storm.

“I need everybody in Taylor County to understand this is going to be a catastrophic event for this county,” said Emergency Management Director John Louck. “We’re trying to encourage all citizens in Taylor County to seek refuge outside of the county.”

Residents like Stephens said they are going to stay positive while they travel away from the storm. “I’m hoping that we still have a home to come home to,” said Stephens.

