Track power outages across the Big Bend and South Georgia

WCTV is tracking power outages as the region braces for Hurricane Idalia.
WCTV is tracking power outages as the region braces for Hurricane Idalia.(Photo/State of Florida Power Outages)
By Chasity Maynard
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 3:23 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - WCTV is working to keep you updated on power outages in our region. You can monitor the latest updates here:

Florida outage maps:

To keep track of power outages across the state of Florida, click here.

Georgia outage maps:

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and Twitter.

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

