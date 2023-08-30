Track power outages across the Big Bend and South Georgia

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - WCTV is working to keep you updated on power outages in our region. You can monitor the latest updates here:

Florida outage maps:

To keep track of power outages across the state of Florida, click here.

Talquin Electric (Wakulla, Gadsden, Leon and Liberty Counties): https://my.talquinelectric.com/outages/maps/

Tri-County Electric (Jefferson, Madison and Taylor Counties): https://outages.svec-coop.com/

Duke Energy: https://outagemap.duke-energy.com/#/current-outages/fl

Suwannee Valley Electric: http://outages.svec-coop.com/

City of Tallahassee: https://outagemap.talgov.com/

Georgia outage maps:

