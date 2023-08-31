Tell Me Something Good
After the storm: See a list of resources for Hurricane Idalia survivors

Valdosta Fire Department helps flood victims affected by Hurricane Idalia on Wed. Aug. 30(Source: Valdosta Fire Department)
By Chasity Maynard
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 4:37 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Thousands across Florida and Georgia are in need of help, and many organizations and good samaritans are stepping up to support them. Find a list of resources for those impacted by Hurricane Idalia below. We will continue to update this page with more resources.

Shelters

For a full list of open shelters in Florida, click here. And here is a comprehensive map from the Red Cross with open shelters.

Gadsden County:

  • Gadsden County High School (East) (Special Needs and Pets): 27001 Blue Star Highway Havana, FL 32333
  • West Gadsden Middle: 200 Providence Rd Quincy, FL 32351

Hamilton County:

  • Hamilton County High School: 5683 US-129 Jasper, FL 32052

Jefferson County:

  • Jefferson County PK-12 School: 50 David Rd, Monticello, FL 32344

Leon County:

  • Chiles High School: 7200 Lawton Chiles Ln, Tallahassee, FL 32312
  • Lincoln High School: 3838 Trojan Trail, Tallahassee, FL 32311
  • Rickards High School: 3013 Jim Lee Rd, Tallahassee, FL 32301
  • Ft. Braden K-8 School: 15100 Blountstown Hwy, Tallahassee, FL 32310
  • Sail High School: 2006 Jackson Bluff Road, Tallahassee, FL 32304
  • Godby High School: 1717 W Tharpe Street, Tallahassee FL 32304
  • Fairview Middle School: 3415 Zillah Street, Tallahassee FL 32305

Lowndes County:

  • Park Avenue Church:100 E Park Ave, Valdosta, GA 31602

Suwannee County:

  • Suwannee Pineview Elementary School: 1748 Ohio Avenue South Live Oak, FL 32064
  • Branford Elementary School: 26801 SR 247 Branford, FL 32008
  • Suwannee Springcrest Elementary School: 1419 Walker Street SW Live Oak, FL 32064

Food and supplies

Contact these local support agencies for help.

Red Cross:

The Red Cross has compiled a list of relief and recovery services. Contact your local chapter for more aid.

Salvation Army:

  • Tallahassee Corps: 2410 Allen Rd, Tallahassee | 850-222-0304
  • Thomasville Corps: 500 N Madison St, Thomasville | 229-226-3772
  • Perry and Taylor Co. Service Unit: 604 W Julia St, Perry
  • Valdosta Corps: 320 Smithland Pl, Valdosta | 229-242-6440
  • Panama City Corps: 1824 W 15th St, Panama City | 850-769-5259
  • Colquitt County Service Unit: c/o Georgia DHQ, Moultrie

Financial concerns

The Red Cross has a guide on how to apply for aid after a storm. You can find that here. And here are some legal tips for natural disasters.

How to ask for help

Report outages to your utility company. Here you can find a list of links to where to report outages to service providers in our area:

You can also reach out to your community’s emergency management agencies.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and Twitter.

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

