After the storm: See a list of resources for Hurricane Idalia survivors

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Thousands across Florida and Georgia are in need of help, and many organizations and good samaritans are stepping up to support them. Find a list of resources for those impacted by Hurricane Idalia below. We will continue to update this page with more resources.

Shelters

For a full list of open shelters in Florida, click here. And here is a comprehensive map from the Red Cross with open shelters.

Gadsden County:

Gadsden County High School (East) (Special Needs and Pets): 27001 Blue Star Highway Havana, FL 32333

West Gadsden Middle: 200 Providence Rd Quincy, FL 32351

Hamilton County:

Hamilton County High School: 5683 US-129 Jasper, FL 32052

Jefferson County:

Jefferson County PK-12 School: 50 David Rd, Monticello, FL 32344

Leon County:

Chiles High School: 7200 Lawton Chiles Ln, Tallahassee, FL 32312

Lincoln High School: 3838 Trojan Trail, Tallahassee, FL 32311

Rickards High School: 3013 Jim Lee Rd, Tallahassee, FL 32301

Ft. Braden K-8 School: 15100 Blountstown Hwy, Tallahassee, FL 32310

Sail High School: 2006 Jackson Bluff Road, Tallahassee, FL 32304

Godby High School: 1717 W Tharpe Street, Tallahassee FL 32304

Fairview Middle School: 3415 Zillah Street, Tallahassee FL 32305

Lowndes County:

Park Avenue Church:100 E Park Ave, Valdosta, GA 31602

Suwannee County:

Suwannee Pineview Elementary School: 1748 Ohio Avenue South Live Oak, FL 32064

Branford Elementary School: 26801 SR 247 Branford, FL 32008

Suwannee Springcrest Elementary School: 1419 Walker Street SW Live Oak, FL 32064

Food and supplies

Contact these local support agencies for help.

Red Cross:

The Red Cross has compiled a list of relief and recovery services. Contact your local chapter for more aid.

Salvation Army:

Financial concerns

The Red Cross has a guide on how to apply for aid after a storm. You can find that here. And here are some legal tips for natural disasters.

How to ask for help

Report outages to your utility company. Here you can find a list of links to where to report outages to service providers in our area:

You can also reach out to your community’s emergency management agencies.

