After the storm: See a list of resources for Hurricane Idalia survivors
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Thousands across Florida and Georgia are in need of help, and many organizations and good samaritans are stepping up to support them. Find a list of resources for those impacted by Hurricane Idalia below. We will continue to update this page with more resources.
Shelters
For a full list of open shelters in Florida, click here. And here is a comprehensive map from the Red Cross with open shelters.
Gadsden County:
- Gadsden County High School (East) (Special Needs and Pets): 27001 Blue Star Highway Havana, FL 32333
- West Gadsden Middle: 200 Providence Rd Quincy, FL 32351
Hamilton County:
- Hamilton County High School: 5683 US-129 Jasper, FL 32052
Jefferson County:
- Jefferson County PK-12 School: 50 David Rd, Monticello, FL 32344
Leon County:
- Chiles High School: 7200 Lawton Chiles Ln, Tallahassee, FL 32312
- Lincoln High School: 3838 Trojan Trail, Tallahassee, FL 32311
- Rickards High School: 3013 Jim Lee Rd, Tallahassee, FL 32301
- Ft. Braden K-8 School: 15100 Blountstown Hwy, Tallahassee, FL 32310
- Sail High School: 2006 Jackson Bluff Road, Tallahassee, FL 32304
- Godby High School: 1717 W Tharpe Street, Tallahassee FL 32304
- Fairview Middle School: 3415 Zillah Street, Tallahassee FL 32305
Lowndes County:
- Park Avenue Church:100 E Park Ave, Valdosta, GA 31602
Suwannee County:
- Suwannee Pineview Elementary School: 1748 Ohio Avenue South Live Oak, FL 32064
- Branford Elementary School: 26801 SR 247 Branford, FL 32008
- Suwannee Springcrest Elementary School: 1419 Walker Street SW Live Oak, FL 32064
Food and supplies
Contact these local support agencies for help.
Red Cross:
The Red Cross has compiled a list of relief and recovery services. Contact your local chapter for more aid.
- Capital Area Office: 1115 Easterwood Drive, Tallahassee, FL 32311 | 850-878-6080
- Northwest Florida Office: 9111 Sturdevant Street, Pensacola, FL 32514 | 850-432-7601
- Northeast Florida Chapter: 751 Riverside Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32204 | 904-358-8091
- South Central Georiga: 385 Connell Rd., Valdosta, GA 31602 | 229-242-7404
Salvation Army:
- Tallahassee Corps: 2410 Allen Rd, Tallahassee | 850-222-0304
- Thomasville Corps: 500 N Madison St, Thomasville | 229-226-3772
- Perry and Taylor Co. Service Unit: 604 W Julia St, Perry
- Valdosta Corps: 320 Smithland Pl, Valdosta | 229-242-6440
- Panama City Corps: 1824 W 15th St, Panama City | 850-769-5259
- Colquitt County Service Unit: c/o Georgia DHQ, Moultrie
Financial concerns
The Red Cross has a guide on how to apply for aid after a storm. You can find that here. And here are some legal tips for natural disasters.
How to ask for help
Report outages to your utility company. Here you can find a list of links to where to report outages to service providers in our area:
- Talquin Electric | Text #OUTAGE to 85700 | call 866-899-4832 or 888-802-1832
- Report online: Suwannee Valley Electric | Text “out” to 800-752-0025 | call 800-752-0025
- Tri-County Electric | call or text 800-999-2285
- City of Tallahassee | 850-891-4968
- Duke Energy | text “OUT” to 57801 | call 800-228-8485
You can also reach out to your community’s emergency management agencies.
