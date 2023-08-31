Tell Me Something Good
Florida’s CFO: ‘I was so proud to see NWFL present in Taylor County’

Jimmy Patronis shares details about Wednesday’s response after Idalia made landfill.
Crews are in Taylor County, Fla. assessing the damage and helping with recovery efforts.
By Mel Zosh
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 10:04 AM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Florida’s Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Jimmy Patronis was on the ground in Taylor County, Fla. Wednesday surveying the damage from Hurricane Idalia. It made landfall in Keaton Beach, in Taylor County, Wednesday morning.

“If there’s a silver lining to Idalia, it’s that it went through a part of the state that is not as populated,” said Patronis. “It was also a very fast storm. That 18-19 m.p.h that it was traveling, it left the state quick.”

Patronis says right now they are in a search and rescue mode. After that, they will assess the financial damage created by Idalia. Patronis said Bay County Sheriff’s Office and Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, among others, also responded to help the victims of Hurricane Idalia.

“There’s definitely an emotional trauma that Northwest Florida went through (from Hurricane Michael in 2018). Those law enforcement agencies know and understand the needs after a storm,” said Patronis. “I was so proud to see Northwest Florida present in Taylor County so quickly after the storm. "

If you’d like to help the victims of Hurricane Idalia, learn more here.

