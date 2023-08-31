Tell Me Something Good
Helping storm victims top priority for Georgia response teams

Insurance Commissioner John King snapped photos of some of the damage he saw in South Georgia.
By Abby Kousouris
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 6:24 PM EDT
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Georgia Governor Brian Kemp gave an update on Georgia storm damage Thursday afternoon.

Emergency crews are still working to restore power for Georgians. He said the hardest-hit areas are around Valdosta. He said crews are reporting most of the damage in Ben Hill, Echols, Clinch, Lowndes, and Berrien Counties.

Agriculture Commissioner Tyler Harper has been touring damage to crops. One of the pecan farmers reported a 20% crop loss from the storm.

Insurance Commissioner John King reported high winds and heavy rains caused widespread damage. He saw downed trees on homes and roads blocked. He saw debris, broken glass, and things flying through the air.

He warns that people should watch out for fraudsters.

“The are a lot of fraudsters that come in after a storm. They’re not local, they’re not licensed,” said King.

He said the first thing you should do is make necessary repairs to prevent further damage. Second, find a reputable business for repairs. He said it’s important to find someone licensed in the state of Georgia. Work with your agent to get repairs.

If you need further help, call their agents at 800-656-2298 or go to their website.

The state must meet a minimum threshold of damage in order to get federal assistance from FEMA. The governor says they will know in a few days if the state will qualify,

