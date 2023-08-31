Tell Me Something Good
How to help: Where to donate to support Hurricane Idalia survivors

Groups are helping people recover from Idalia.
By Chasity Maynard
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 6:18 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The best way to help is to donate. Here are some of the best ways to support those in need after Hurricane Idalia.

Be careful when donating. Unfortunately, sometimes scammers can prey on charitable hearts during times of disaster. You can check the legitimacy of the organization you’re donating to with tips from the Federal Trade Commission. And Charity Navigator and GuideStar also can provide information on nonprofits before you send out your funds.

If you are in need of support from the hurricane, click here for a list of resources.

  • Salvation Army: Click here to donate.
  • American Red Cross: Click here to donate.
  • Second Harvest of the Big Bend: Click here to donate.
  • Florida Disaster Fund: Click here to donate.
  • CARE: Click here to donate.
  • Mercy Chefs: Click here to donate.
  • United Way: Click here to donate.
  • Save the Children: Click here to donate.
  • GoFundMe: Click here to donate.
  • Big Dog Ranch Rescue: Click here to donate.
  • Global Giving: Click here to donate.

Groups are helping people recover from Idalia.
