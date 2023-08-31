Kroger customers donate essential supplies to service members and Hurricane Idalia victims

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Pennington Walker said he feels gratitude as he fills a box truck with essential supplies for National Guard troops deployed to Idalia and the victims in need.

“You never know at a moment’s notice when your life can be turned upside down. Just as those were as Hurricane Idalia, you never know,” said Walker, Mobile Operations Program Manager for the United Service Organizations.

The ‘Stuff the Truck’ event is thanks to a partnership with Kroger on Chamblee-Tucker Road and the United Service Organizations.

The dozens of supplies were all purchased and donated by customers on Thursday.

“When it’s all gone, nothing else matters. You will appreciate a mere bottle of water. You will find yourself wanting to eat whatever you can to feed your family. You will find out how just how important the bare necessities are when you don’t have an abundance of it,” said Walker.

In the box truck are toothbrushes, baby wipes, feminine hygiene items, and much more. And, of course, bags and bags of food.

Walker and his team say they’re even able to cook meals using a food trailer.

“I was born and raised in Pensacola, Florida so I’ve been through hurricanes and I know it feels like to not have power and wonder if someone is going to be there to help you,” said Richard Mcleod, district manager of Kroger in Tucker.

Mcleod says they want to be able to provide support anytime there’s a need.

“It really hits home for me. Being a veteran myself, having served in the Navy and Marines, it’s extremely important we support our brothers and sisters out there,” he said.

“My father was in the military and I know USO helped him when he was in need,” said Kroger customer Ashleigh Hally. “I mean just to do something as simple as brushing your teeth, can make you feel a tiny bit more human,” she said.

