Lowndes Co. warns of clean-up scams in wake of Hurricane Idalia

Law enforcement is working several cases in the county involving scammers offering to clear trees and debris for large sums of money.(Pixabay)
By Lorenza Medley and Seth Feiner
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 5:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOWNDES COUNTY, Ga. (WALB) - Lowndes County and city of Valdosta officials held a press conference on Thursday about the aftermath of Hurricane Idalia. Officials warned of scammers taking advantage of those impacted by the storm.

Law enforcement is working several cases in the county involving scammers offering to clear trees and debris for large sums of money, according to Lowndes County Commission Chairman Bill Slaughter. Some scammers have even reportedly shown up on private property saying they are with the county or city, according to Lowndes County Manager Paige Dukes.

“Do not engage with anyone who is not a licensed contractor,” Slaughter said. “Licensed contractors will have proof of being a legitimate business from the city of Valdosta or Lowndes County.”

Some scammers may even present fake documentation of being a licensed contractor. Lowndes County says they are currently setting up a system where licensed contractors will receive a plaque issued by Valdosta or Lowndes County that will prove to customers they are officially cleared to work in the area.

Here is how to identify a licensed contractor:

  • Can provide proof of being a legitimate business from the city of Valdosta or Lowndes County
  • Will provide a written estimate and a contract
  • Will not ask for money in advance

“Further contact your insurance company before clearing debris or starting repairs,” Slaughter said.

Officials advise citizens to call 911 if they suspect a scam. A hotline to report scammers is in the works.

Watch the full press conference below.

The press conference was held to update citizens on the state of the clean-up efforts by city and county officials.

