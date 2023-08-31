Man dies in Lowndes County cleaning Hurricane Idalia debris

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The first Georgia death linked to Hurricane Idalia has been reported in Lowndes County, state officials announced Thursday.

Just a few miles north of Valdosta, a man died from a falling tree while trying to help cut up and clear another tree off Bemiss Road, according to Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office. One other person was seriously injured in the incident.

Hurricane Idalia, now a tropical storm, descended on Florida, Georgia, and the Carolinas Wednesday — bringing high-speed winds, heavy downpours, tornadoes, and widespread flooding. Thousands were left in the dark after power outages in the region from the storm.

On Thursday, Gov. Brian Kemp called the impacts seen in Ben Hill, Clinch, and Marion Counties devastating.

