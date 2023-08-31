Tell Me Something Good
Contests
ShareIt!
Meet the Team
Contact Us

Man dies in Lowndes County cleaning Hurricane Idalia debris

This is the first Idalia-related death in Georgia
Gov. Brian Kemp gave remarks Wednesday as Hurricane Idalia moved through Georgia.
Gov. Brian Kemp gave remarks Wednesday as Hurricane Idalia moved through Georgia.(Atlanta News First)
By Mariya Murrow
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 2:28 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The first Georgia death linked to Hurricane Idalia has been reported in Lowndes County, state officials announced Thursday.

Just a few miles north of Valdosta, a man died from a falling tree while trying to help cut up and clear another tree off Bemiss Road, according to Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office. One other person was seriously injured in the incident.

Hurricane Idalia, now a tropical storm, descended on Florida, Georgia, and the Carolinas Wednesday — bringing high-speed winds, heavy downpours, tornadoes, and widespread flooding. Thousands were left in the dark after power outages in the region from the storm.

On Thursday, Gov. Brian Kemp called the impacts seen in Ben Hill, Clinch, and Marion Counties devastating.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and Twitter.

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The National Hurricane Center has officially upgraded Idalia to a category 4 storm.
LIVE BLOG: Major Hurricane Idalia makes landfall in Florida
WCTV is tracking power outages as Hurricane Idalia hits Florida and Georgia.
Thousands without power across Big Bend, South Georgia; Track outages here
Viewer Leslie Fletcher shared photos Wednesday of devastation from Hurricane Idalia in Perry,...
PHOTOS: Idalia rips apart roofs, shatters windows in Taylor County
Davis H. Elliot Company, Inc. sent roughly 400 line workers to Florida. Staff said their crews...
Leon County shelter loses power, joins more than 100,000 North Floridians in the dark
Storm damage from Hurricane Idalia
PHOTOS: Hurricane Idalia deals major blows to Big Bend

Latest News

WCTV is tracking power outages as Hurricane Idalia hits Florida and Georgia.
Thousands without power across Big Bend, South Georgia; Track outages here
As Hurricane Idalia left impacts on South Georgia on Wednesday, several schools have announced...
South Ga. schools continue closures in wake of Idalia
What's Brewing - Second Harvest packing disaster boxes for Idalia victims
What’s Brewing - Second Harvest asking for volunteers to pack disaster boxes for Hurricane Idalia victims
Keaton Beach residents evacuate, prepare for storm
Keaton Beach residents evacuate, prepare for storm