Valdosta, Lowndes County see major impacts from Idalia

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Valdosta and Lowndes County have seen major impacts from Hurricane Idalia, which has now been downgraded to a tropical storm.

Over 27,000 people are still without power throughout Lowndes County, according to Georgia Power. As of 8 p.m. on Wednesday, around 95% of customers in Lowndes County are still without power, according to a statement from the county.

Examples of damage throughout Lowndes County following #HurricaneIdalia pic.twitter.com/UshpI4FfkO — Georgia Power (@GeorgiaPower) August 31, 2023

Tarps will be available for Lowndes County residents, including those inside city limits, on Thursday, Aug. 30, starting at 8:00 a.m. at Lowndes County Public Works at 550 Gil Harbin Industrial Blvd. They will be distributed on a first-come first-serve basis.

Lowndes County and the City of Valdosta offices will be closed on Thursday, Aug. 31. All health departments within the South Health District will also be closed on Thursday.

Phone lines to the Lowndes County EMA were down for hours on Wednesday.

Flooding has been reported and shown in photos and videos in the city.

The Valdosta Fire Department came with boats to help rescue residents.

