Tell Me Something Good
Contests
ShareIt!
Meet the Team
Contact Us

Valdosta, Lowndes County see major impacts from Idalia

The city and Lowndes County were hit by Hurricane Idalia.
By Seth Feiner
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 5:48 PM EDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Valdosta and Lowndes County have seen major impacts from Hurricane Idalia, which has now been downgraded to a tropical storm.

Over 27,000 people are still without power throughout Lowndes County, according to Georgia Power. As of 8 p.m. on Wednesday, around 95% of customers in Lowndes County are still without power, according to a statement from the county.

Tarps will be available for Lowndes County residents, including those inside city limits, on Thursday, Aug. 30, starting at 8:00 a.m. at Lowndes County Public Works at 550 Gil Harbin Industrial Blvd. They will be distributed on a first-come first-serve basis.

Lowndes County and the City of Valdosta offices will be closed on Thursday, Aug. 31. All health departments within the South Health District will also be closed on Thursday.

Phone lines to the Lowndes County EMA were down for hours on Wednesday.

Flooding has been reported and shown in photos and videos in the city.

The Valdosta Fire Department came with boats to help rescue residents.
Caption

Stay with us as we continue to receive updates on impacts to Lowndes County and across South Georgia.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The National Hurricane Center has officially upgraded Idalia to a category 4 storm.
LIVE BLOG: Major Hurricane Idalia makes landfall in Florida
WCTV is tracking power outages as Hurricane Idalia hits Florida and Georgia.
Thousands without power across Big Bend, South Georgia; Track outages here
Viewer Leslie Fletcher shared photos Wednesday of devastation from Hurricane Idalia in Perry,...
PHOTOS: Idalia rips apart roofs, shatters windows in Taylor County
Storm damage from Hurricane Idalia
PHOTOS: Hurricane Idalia deals major blows to Big Bend
Davis H. Elliot Company, Inc. sent roughly 400 line workers to Florida. Staff said their crews...
Leon County shelter loses power, joins more than 100,000 North Floridians in the dark

Latest News

Groups are helping people recover from Idalia.
How to help: Where to donate to support Hurricane Idalia survivors
Pick up trucks and debris lie strewn in a canal in Horseshoe Beach, Fla., after the passage of...
Residents pick through rubble, navigate clogged roads and live without power after Hurricane Idalia
Valdosta Fire Department helps flood victims affected by Hurricane Idalia on Wed. Aug. 30
After the storm: See a list of resources for Hurricane Idalia survivors
Hurricane Idalia impacts Valdosta on Wed. Aug. 30, 2023.
Lowndes Co., Valdosta officials give updates on cleanup and recovery after Idalia
Law enforcement is working several cases in the county involving scammers offering to clear...
Lowndes Co. warns of clean-up scams in wake of Hurricane Idalia