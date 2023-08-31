What’s Brewing - Second Harvest asking for volunteers to pack disaster boxes for Hurricane Idalia victims

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Second Harvest of the Big Bend is hosting several volunteer events.

Community members will be packing disaster boxes that will be deployed to counties impacted by Hurricane Idalia.

The first event is Thursday, August 31 from 9 am. until noon.

There will be several more events over the next two days.

If you want to help you can head over to the Second Harvest Distribution Center located at 4446 Entrepot Blvd, Tallahassee.

