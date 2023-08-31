Tell Me Something Good
Contests
ShareIt!
Meet the Team
Contact Us

Woman celebrating 108th birthday has a passion for fashion

Vera Punke, 108, said yoga helps her stay fit, so she feels a decade younger.
Vera Punke, 108, said yoga helps her stay fit, so she feels a decade younger.(WJLA via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 4:05 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARLINGTON, Va. (CNN) – A woman in Arlington, Virginia, is celebrating being 108 years old after her birthday Wednesday.

Vera Punke said she’s grateful for every day and is looking forward to even more.

“My secret is to look ahead, because if I look behind at my life it would be terrible and I don’t want to do that,” she said.

The 108-year-old said yoga helps her stay fit, so she feels a decade younger.

Punke’s other passion is for fashion. She owns 40 pairs of shoes and founded a hat club at her senior living center.

“I’ve always had friends, a good organizer, and you look ahead and try to be happy,” Punke said.

Copyright 2023 WJLA via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The National Hurricane Center has officially upgraded Idalia to a category 4 storm.
LIVE BLOG: Major Hurricane Idalia makes landfall in Florida
WCTV is tracking power outages as Hurricane Idalia hits Florida and Georgia.
Thousands without power across Big Bend, South Georgia; Track outages here
Viewer Leslie Fletcher shared photos Wednesday of devastation from Hurricane Idalia in Perry,...
PHOTOS: Idalia rips apart roofs, shatters windows in Taylor County
Storm damage from Hurricane Idalia
PHOTOS: Hurricane Idalia deals major blows to Big Bend
Davis H. Elliot Company, Inc. sent roughly 400 line workers to Florida. Staff said their crews...
Leon County shelter loses power, joins more than 100,000 North Floridians in the dark

Latest News

FILE - This booking photo provided by the Clay County, Mo., Sheriff's Office shows Andrew...
Judge rules white man will stand trial for shooting Ralph Yarl, Black teen who went to wrong house
Wilcox County Sheriff Robert Rodgers died in a single-vehicle crash while responding to a...
Sheriff dies in car crash while on the way to help others
Labor Day staycation ideas
Low-cost ideas for a Labor Day ‘staycation’
Low-cost ideas for a Labor Day ‘staycation’